Various News: Countdown To Impact Rebellion Livestream Online, Doudrop Presents Custom WWE Title To Rangers FC, Madcap Moss Searches For Happy Corbin

April 23, 2022
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Knockouts tag team match Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The livestream for the Countdown to Impact Rebellion pre-show, featuring The IInspiration vs. The Influence for the Knockouts tag team titles, is now online. It starts at 7:30 PM ET before the PPV begins at 8 PM ET.

– Doudrop presented a custom WWE title to the Rangers FC football team.

– WWE posted an exclusive clip of Madcop Moss searching for Happy Corbin after Corbin stole his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

