Various News: Countdown To Impact Rebellion Livestream Online, Doudrop Presents Custom WWE Title To Rangers FC, Madcap Moss Searches For Happy Corbin
– The livestream for the Countdown to Impact Rebellion pre-show, featuring The IInspiration vs. The Influence for the Knockouts tag team titles, is now online. It starts at 7:30 PM ET before the PPV begins at 8 PM ET.
– Doudrop presented a custom WWE title to the Rangers FC football team.
Popped in to say hello to the best football club in the world. 😁@RangersFC @JMorrison1987 @WWE pic.twitter.com/wIwIrZscJ0
— Dewey Drops 💦 (@DoudropWWE) April 23, 2022
– WWE posted an exclusive clip of Madcop Moss searching for Happy Corbin after Corbin stole his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.
EXCLUSIVE: A furious @MadcapMoss searches backstage for Happy @BaronCorbinWWE and his stolen Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nV9C7OIs4V
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2022