Various News: Court Bauer Hypes Recent MLW Ratings Success, Another Match Set For RevPro Event, Will Ospreay On His Upcoming Title Match
– In a post on Twitter, MLW’s Court Bauer hyped up the ratings success of a recent episode of Fusion, which was the third-most watched in company history.
He wrote: “The ratings are in for #MLWFusion featuring @MarshallVonEric vs. @The_MJF and…. it is the THIRD highest rated show in the history of @MLW on @beINSPORTSUSA.+232% above MLW’s 96-week average! Watch MLW Saturday nights. More & more fans are every week and I thank you for that.”
– RevPro has announced a six-man tag team match between More Than Hype and RKJ, Robbie X & Michael Oku at Live at the Cockpit 50 on March 1.
– NJPW posted the following video with Will Ospreay commenting on his upcoming title match against Zack Sabre Jr:
