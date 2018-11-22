Various News: Court Bauer Teases Blockbuster Deal For MLW, Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– Court Bauer has teased a “blockbuster” deal for Major League Wrestling (MLW) on Twitter.

Just closed a blockbuster deal. It's official: @MLW is closing out the year making history. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) November 22, 2018

– Here is what’s scheduled for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

* The 2nd Annual Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot, a ten man tag where the loser has to wear a turkey suit: Kikutaro & Dezmond Xavier & Alisha Edwards & Fallah Bahh & KM vs. Disco Inferno & Eli Drake & Raju & Katarina & Jake Crist.

* The future of the X division title will be revealed.