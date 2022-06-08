Various News: Court Bauer Teases MLW Action Figures, Lineup for Tomorrow’s Fusion Rise of the the Renegades, The Miz & Maryse Appear on The Wendy Williams Show

– In response to a fan tweet yesterday, MLW CEO Court Bauer teased an MLW action figure reveal that could be coming soon. He wrote, “Waaaay back in December I mentioned I’d have some news on @MLW action figures this summer. Oh look. Summer is rolling up on us.” You can view that Twitter exchange below:

Waaaay back in December I mentioned I'd have some news on @MLW action figures this summer. Oh look. Summer is rolling up on us. 😲 https://t.co/L9h8CCQFKS — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 7, 2022

– Here is the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion: Rise of the Renegades:

* Alex Hammerstone & The Von Erichs vs. Madds Krugger & King Muertes & Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

* Caribbean Champion Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

* Mexican Strap Match: Gino Medina vs. Aramis

– Miz & Mrs. stars The Miz and Maryse appeared on The Wendy Williams show this week with guest host Michael Rapaport. You can check out a video of their appearance below: