Various News: Craziest ROH Ladder Wars, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Latest Clash With Cesaro

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH has posted a new video looking at the seven craziest Ladder War matches in ROH history.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Tommaso Ciampa (35) and Io Shirai (30).

– The latest edition of Clash with Cesaro is now online, featuring the New Day deck.

