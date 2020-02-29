wrestling / News

Various News: Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres Set for GCW For The Culture, New RevPro Match Set for March, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cryme Tyme JTG

– Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres has been announced for the GCW For The Culture event. The card is scheduled for April 3 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres match announcement below.

– The team of Sanatarium (Nightshade and Jayde) will face Medusa Complex (Millie McKenzie and Charlie Evans) at the RevPro She’s All That event. The card is scheduled for March 7 in Sheffield, England.

– MLW Fusion returns tonight on BeIN Sports. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: LA Park and El Hijo Del LA Park vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch and Josef Samael
* Injustice’ Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Laredo Kid and Zenshi
* Mance Warner set to appear.

