Various News: Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres Set for GCW For The Culture, New RevPro Match Set for March, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres has been announced for the GCW For The Culture event. The card is scheduled for April 3 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the Cryme Tyme vs. 40 Acres match announcement below.
If you missed the first 3 Announcements:
Cryme Tyme vs 40 Acres
Faye Jackson vs Tasha Steelz vs Marti Belle vs Willow Nightingale
Will Hobbs vs Calvin Tankman
Tickets available at: https://t.co/EGgiqOwrIz
— AJ Gray (@RichHomieJuice) February 28, 2020
– The team of Sanatarium (Nightshade and Jayde) will face Medusa Complex (Millie McKenzie and Charlie Evans) at the RevPro She’s All That event. The card is scheduled for March 7 in Sheffield, England.
SHEFFIELD ONE WEEK TODAY:
SANATARIUM (NIGHTSHADE & JAYDE) take on MEDUSA COMPLEX (MILLIE MCKENZIE & CHARLIE EVANS)
Afternoon: https://t.co/xlEbT16A8J
Evening: https://t.co/WLD3cHMTSk
Both: https://t.co/zYz8UFvjGN
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 29, 2020
– MLW Fusion returns tonight on BeIN Sports. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Lumberjack Match: LA Park and El Hijo Del LA Park vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch and Josef Samael
* Injustice’ Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Laredo Kid and Zenshi
* Mance Warner set to appear.
