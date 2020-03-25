Various News: CZW Announces April PPV Details, Highlights From Impact Wrestling This Week

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced the following details for their April PPV offerings.

HAIR PULLING! CATFIGHTS! BANNED WRESTLING! CZW IS BACK ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN APRIL!

CZW’s unique brand of ultraviolent wrestling returns to on demand and pay-per-view in April with all the hair pulling grudge matches you’ve been demanding! The CZW ladies aren’t holding back in these up close and personal catfights! Don’t miss CZW Girlz: Hair Pulling Catfights available in April. Plus, the CZW guys are engaging in their wildest ultraviolent battles yet! In CZW: Banned Wrestling Exposed, the warriors of CZW are showing why this is the greatest wrestling you can’t see anywhere else! Don’t miss a minute of the mayhem! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in April:

CZW: Banned Wrestling Exposed – Featuring three ultraviolent matches! Dan O’Hare vs. SHLAK; Jimmy Chondo Lyon vs. Conor Claxton; Mance Warner vs. Matt Tremont

CZW Girlz: Hair Pulling Catfights – Featuring four nasty catfights! Pink Flash Kira vs. Amanda Rodriguez; Mercedes Martinez vs. Lufisto; Jade vs. Taeler Hendrix; Leva Bates vs. Su Yung

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: