Various News: Best of CZW Cage of Death Available on PPV in July, ROH TV Showcases Kenny King

– Stonecutter Media announced some Best of CZW pay-per-views that will be available next month, including CZW: Cage of Death and CZW: Girlz in the Ring. You can view that full announcement below (h/t PWInsider):

CZW CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH THE TIME-HONORED TRADITION OF CAGE MATCHES!

The Cage of Death! Can any concept conjure more fear than being trapped in a cage with your sworn enemy? Find out as CZW wrestlers fight to the bitter end in the most brutal cage matches ever in CZW: Cage of Death! And the ladies are exhibiting their lust for combat in the exhilarating CZW Girlz in the Ring! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in July:

CZW: Cage of Death – Featuring two death-defying matches! Joey Janela vs. Matt Tremont; Joe Gacy vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Shane Strickland!

CZW Girlz in the Ring – Featuring three hardcore matches! Shanna vs. Leah Von Dutch; Chicks Using Nasty Tactics vs. The Juicy Product; and a six-way battle between Jewells Malone, Santana Garrett, Xandra Bale, Barbi Hayden, Jessie Kaye, and Jody D’Milo!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!