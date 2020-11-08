wrestling / News

Various News: Dakota Kai Returning To Twitch Tomorrow, This Week’s MLW Underground Is Online

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai WWE NXT

– Dakota Kai announced on her non-WWE Twitter account that she will return to her Twitch account tomorrow at an undisclosed time. It appears as though this is her personal account and isn’t associated with WWE. It remains to be seen how or if WWE will respond, as they had superstars suspend their Twitch accounts last month.

– The latest episode of MLW Underground is now online. It features Jerry Lynn vs. Homicide and The Sandman vs. Simon Diamond.

