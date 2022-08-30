wrestling / News
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Hey “boss”, we need to talk.. https://t.co/B7DuglPUMd
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) August 30, 2022
– Impact Wrestling is now streaming all of the company’s Barbed Wire Massacre match for free for a limited time on IMPACT! Plus. Fans can check those matchups here. here’s the full announcement:
Witness the Brutality of Every Barbed Wire Massacre Ever FREE for a Limited Time on IMPACT Plus
Before Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin collide in the first-ever Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road, relive every Barbed Wire Massacre EVER in this can’t-miss playlist that promises violence, brutality and bloodshed. Featuring top IMPACT stars from the past and present, including Abyss, Sabu, Eddie Edwards and more. Don’t delay because this playlist is FREE for a limited time!
Click here for everything you need to know about Victory Road LIVE September 23rd on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
