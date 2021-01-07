Various News: Dakota Kai Tweets From Inside Locker, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Total Bellas Returns Tonight

– During the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez on last night’s NXT, Dakota Kai was shoved into a locker and left there by Ripley. Apparently she was there for a long time, as she posted a tweet that seemed to imply she was trapped.

She wrote: “… hello?? Anyone?? @TripleH @RaquelWWE y’all leave??”

Im coming for ya!!!!! — Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) January 7, 2021

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s new episode of Total Bellas: “The Bella family is shocked to learn that Kathy must undergo a risky, emergency brain surgery; the Bella pregnancy journey nears the finish line as one of the twins goes into labour.”

