Various News: Dalton Castle On His Successful ROH Title Defense, Free Vader vs. Stan Hansen Match

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dalton Castle ROH TV

– Dalton Castle wrote on Twitter after his successful ROH title defense against Cody and Marty Scurll at ROH Best in the World last night.

– NJPW has released a free match between Vader and Stan Hansen from NJPW ’90 Super Fight. This is the match where Hansen poked out Vader’s eye and Vader had to push it back in.

