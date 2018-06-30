Various News: Dalton Castle On His Successful ROH Title Defense, Free Vader vs. Stan Hansen Match

– Dalton Castle wrote on Twitter after his successful ROH title defense against Cody and Marty Scurll at ROH Best in the World last night.

Last night, I walked away feeling like a man who was trampled by a herd of Arctic Muskox, but I walked away still @ringofhonor World Champion… Those who hoped for something different can eat your heart out! — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) June 30, 2018

– NJPW has released a free match between Vader and Stan Hansen from NJPW ’90 Super Fight. This is the match where Hansen poked out Vader’s eye and Vader had to push it back in.