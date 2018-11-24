Quantcast

 

Various News: Dalton Castle’s Boys Re-Sign With ROH, Matt Morgan Is Now A Deputy Mayor, Kane Promotes Upcoming Appearance

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV Dalton castle and the boys

– The Boys have announced on Twitter that they have re-signed with Ring of Honor and will keep backing up Dalton Castle in the future.

– Last year, Matt Morgan was elected Commissioner in Longwood. He has now been promoted to deputy mayor.

– Speaking of wrestling mayors, Kane is at Wrestlecade today where he promoted his upcoming appearance with the Undertaker on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia to raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips, who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. The meet and greet will happen at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, with both Undertaker and Kane in full character.

