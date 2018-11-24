Various News: Dalton Castle’s Boys Re-Sign With ROH, Matt Morgan Is Now A Deputy Mayor, Kane Promotes Upcoming Appearance

– The Boys have announced on Twitter that they have re-signed with Ring of Honor and will keep backing up Dalton Castle in the future.

Brent and I just signed our second contract with @ringofhonor We want to thank them for giving us another opportunity and can't wait for what the future holds for us!#FanUP#TheBoysAreBackInTown#ROH pic.twitter.com/U4pFHRUfac — The Boy's Brandon (@Twin_Thing_One) November 19, 2018

– Last year, Matt Morgan was elected Commissioner in Longwood. He has now been promoted to deputy mayor.

– Speaking of wrestling mayors, Kane is at Wrestlecade today where he promoted his upcoming appearance with the Undertaker on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia to raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips, who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. The meet and greet will happen at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, with both Undertaker and Kane in full character.