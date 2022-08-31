Various News: Damian Priest Sent to Live With a Welsh Family, Masha Slamovich Challenging Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling Title, New Impact ‘Monsters’ T-Shirt Available

– BT Sport released a new preview for this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. The new preview features WWE Superstar Damian Priest being sent to live with a Welsh family:

We stuck @ArcherOfInfamy with a Welsh family… The results were lush 😂 Lechyd da! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/dyQKXFRGxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 31, 2022

– Highspots.TV presents AAW Destination Chicago tomorrow (Sept. 1). The event will feature Masha Slamovich challenging Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

– Impact Wrestling has a new Monsters t-shirt featuring Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka: