Various News: Damian Priest Sent to Live With a Welsh Family, Masha Slamovich Challenging Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling Title, New Impact ‘Monsters’ T-Shirt Available
– BT Sport released a new preview for this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. The new preview features WWE Superstar Damian Priest being sent to live with a Welsh family:
We stuck @ArcherOfInfamy with a Welsh family…
The results were lush 😂
Lechyd da! 🏴#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/dyQKXFRGxH
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 31, 2022
– Highspots.TV presents AAW Destination Chicago tomorrow (Sept. 1). The event will feature Masha Slamovich challenging Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship.
TOMORROW! STREAMING LIVE!@AAWPro #AAWChicago on #HighspotsTV!
AAW Championship:@MatFitchett (c) VS @JakeSomething_ @IMPACTWRESTLING Championship@Walking_Weapon (c) VS @mashaslamovich
SIGN UP NOW! FREE TRIAL!https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/OErbkzY6aZ
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) August 31, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has a new Monsters t-shirt featuring Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka:
The Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka Monsters T-Shirt is AVAILABLE NOW on https://t.co/m7UtfvpxH2!
Here: https://t.co/bn5VHz5842@thetayavalkyrie @WeAreRosemary @FearHavok #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/yFrjx5Avih
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 31, 2022
