wrestling / News

Various News: Damian Priest Sent to Live With a Welsh Family, Masha Slamovich Challenging Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling Title, New Impact ‘Monsters’ T-Shirt Available

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Damian Priest WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– BT Sport released a new preview for this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. The new preview features WWE Superstar Damian Priest being sent to live with a Welsh family:

– Highspots.TV presents AAW Destination Chicago tomorrow (Sept. 1). The event will feature Masha Slamovich challenging Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

– Impact Wrestling has a new Monsters t-shirt featuring Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damian Priest, Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander, Masha Slamovich, WWE Clash at the Castle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading