Various News: Dana Brooke Helps Deliver Meals to Homeless & Low-Income Families, David Arquette Appears on Discovery’s Expedition Unknown, Legends of Lucha Libre at Hot Topic

– News 7 Miami did a report on WWE Superstar Dana Brooke and boxer Ulysses Diaz delivering meals from Chef Creole to low-income families and homepless people in Miami’s Little Haiti this week.

Dana Brooke commented on the effort, “It’s a great, great cause. Just giving back to the community, you know, seeing everyone come together and sharing a common ground, and that’s putting smiles on people’s faces.”

– David Arquette appeared on Discovery’s Expedition Unknown: Josh Gates Tonight last night (August 26) to promote his new documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

– Hot Topic is currently carrying various t-shirts for Masked Republic’s Legends of Lucha Libre. Shirts include ones for Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Psychosis, Solar and Super Astro. PWInsider reprots that the shirts will be available in stores this fall. They are available now on Hot Topic’s online website.