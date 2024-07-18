wrestling / News
Various News: Danhausen Art Print by Rob Schamberger Now Available, DDP Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL
– Limited edition art prints of AEW wrestler Danhausen by artist Rob Schamberger are now available at Pro Wrestling Tees. The 11″ x 14″ prints are available autographed by both Danhausen and Rob Schamberger, and they are hand-numbered 1-100. You can check out the print and Schamberger’s comments on the piece below:
“My first ever Danhausen painting is a tribute to classic monster movie art, specifically the work of Basil Gogos. I thought it was a perfect fit. It’s an acrylic painting, using a variety of layers of paint to get such a rich combination of colors and values. To make these prints even more exciting, Danhausen himself signed them! Very signed, very evil! Get yours or be cursed. And! I hand-embellished five of them, creating unique original works of art. Now give us all of your human monies.”
– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
