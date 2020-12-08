wrestling / News

Various News: Danhausen Chats With Matt Hardy, Atticus Cogar vs. Akira Set for ICW NHB Vol. 9, Gerald Brisco Note

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Danhausen

– The very evil Danhausen had a chat-hausen with Matt Hardy. He shared a clip from the recent talk on his Twitter, which you can see below. The full version is available on Danhausen’s Patreon.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Atticus Cogar will face Akira at ICW NHB Vol. 9. That announcement is available below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco announced that his grandnephew, true freshman Jacob Gardner, was recently recognized for his contributions for the Nevada Wolf Pack team. You can see his tweet below.

