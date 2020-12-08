Various News: Danhausen Chats With Matt Hardy, Atticus Cogar vs. Akira Set for ICW NHB Vol. 9, Gerald Brisco Note

– The very evil Danhausen had a chat-hausen with Matt Hardy. He shared a clip from the recent talk on his Twitter, which you can see below. The full version is available on Danhausen’s Patreon.

Goodnighthausen with Danhausen with very ICONIC, very evil guest @MATTHARDYBRAND is now up exclusively on Danhausens fanhausen page (link in bio!) Watch as two legends of the business have a casual chat. pic.twitter.com/gTEojvE8Ey — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 8, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Atticus Cogar will face Akira at ICW NHB Vol. 9. That announcement is available below:

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 FINALLY ENTERS THE CHAINS

AKIRA vs ATTICUS COGAR ☠️ Saturday January 9th LIVE from PORT RICHEY FL 8PM Belltime 🔥 #NHB9 Tickets On Sale NOW- https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 👊 Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/J4IuE3x1qx — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 8, 2020

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco announced that his grandnephew, true freshman Jacob Gardner, was recently recognized for his contributions for the Nevada Wolf Pack team. You can see his tweet below.