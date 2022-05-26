Various News: Danhausen Comments on Mini-Danhausen Fan, Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event

– AEW star Danhausen posted on Twitter in response to the clip of a young fan dressed as Danhausen at last night’s AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas and performing “curses” on people. Danhausen said on the clip, “Someone make sure he is charging 1000 human dollars a photo.” You can view his tweet and the clip in question below:

Mini @DanhausenAD out here cursing everyone pic.twitter.com/8P7jsne1T2 — Top Rope Jabroni (@TopRopeJabroni) May 26, 2022

Someone make sure he is charging 1000 human dollars a photo. https://t.co/vkTSXZwmvu — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 26, 2022

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Maine vent will be Josh Alexander and The Briscoes vs. Violent by Design in a six-man tag team match.