– Daniel Bryan revealed that Nigel McGuinness was his favorite wrestler to work with during his ROH days. Nigel offered up a response.

Nigel McGuinness… wish we could have done it in WWE — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 3, 2020

Biggest regret of my career – in another Universe I beat him for the title at Wrestlemania 🙂 — nigel mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) April 3, 2020

– WWE released the full WrestleMania 31 match between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt.

– DDP premiered his documentary “DDPY Rebuild” on Facebook. You can check out the docuemntary by clicking here. DDP also did a Q&A on his Instagram page.