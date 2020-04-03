wrestling / News
Various News: Daniel Bryan Reveals His Favorite ROH Opponent, DDP Q&A, Wyatt vs. Undertaker Full Match
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan revealed that Nigel McGuinness was his favorite wrestler to work with during his ROH days. Nigel offered up a response.
Nigel McGuinness… wish we could have done it in WWE
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 3, 2020
Biggest regret of my career – in another Universe I beat him for the title at Wrestlemania 🙂
— nigel mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) April 3, 2020
– WWE released the full WrestleMania 31 match between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt.
– DDP premiered his documentary “DDPY Rebuild” on Facebook. You can check out the docuemntary by clicking here. DDP also did a Q&A on his Instagram page.
