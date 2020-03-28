wrestling / News

Various News: Daniel Bryan on What He’s Learned From Drew Gulak, Asuka Visits Asian Market, EVOLVE 124 Free Match Video With Velveteen Dream & The Street Profits

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan Drew Gulak Elimination Chamber

– WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan commented on training with Drew Gulak on Twitter. Daniel Bryan wrote, “[email protected] has taught me to #NeverStopTraining… not even to celebrate with vegan sausages. #SmackDown” Also, Drew Gulak commented on their Hindu squat exercise, “A solid hindu squat is the foundation for any good wrestler!”

– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new video where she visits an Asian market while staying in Orlando for WWE TV tapings. You can check out that video below.

– EVOLVE released a free match video featuring The Velveteen Dream and The Street Profits vs. The Unwanted at EVOLVE 124. You can watch the full match video below.

