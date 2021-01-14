wrestling / News
Various News: Danny Limelight Calls Himself The Hottest Free Agent in Wrestling, NXT Video Highlights, The Bella Twins Comment On Tonight’s Episode of Total Bellas
– In a post on Twitter, Danny Limelight called himself the hottest free agent in wrestling after his performance on AEW Dynamite last night.
He wrote: “No disrespect to anyone… But I’m the Hottest Free Agent Right Now.”
In his Twitter bio, he also says he’s a wrestler for AEW, NJPW, PrimeTimeLive & CWFH.
No disrespect to anyone…
But I’m the Hottest Free Agent Right Now
— Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) January 14, 2021
Gods Plan https://t.co/iCgs4ekMUf
— Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) January 14, 2021
– In a new video posted on their Youtube channel, the Bella Twins talk about tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which will feature the two giving birth.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
