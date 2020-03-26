wrestling / News

Various News: Darby Allin Does Coffin Drop at 7-Eleven, WWE Stock Ticks Up

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

– Darby Allin ended up doing a coffin drop at a 7-Eleven after Sammy Guevara convinced a friend to try and attack him. You can see that video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $34.95 on Thursday, up $0.57 (1.66%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 6.38% on the day.

