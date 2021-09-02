wrestling / News
Various News: Darby Allin Doesn’t Care About CM Punk Fans At All Out, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For Today’s WWE NXT UK
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Darby Allin said he isn’t worried about the audience at AEW All Out being in favor of CM Punk.
He wrote: “I don’t give s–t who Chicago cheers for Sunday I’m in this for myself.”
I don’t give shit who Chicago cheers for Sunday I’m in this for myself. https://t.co/QhT0Dkdup8
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 2, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes the following:
* Heritage Cup Contender’s Tournament: Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman
* Blair Davenport vs. Nina Samuels
More Trending Stories
- More on Reports Of Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Producing WWE NXT
- Ric Flair On Real Reason Behind His WWE Release, Details Of What He Told Vince McMahon
- CM Punk Explains How Thunder Rosa Almost Made Him Cry Before AEW Debut On Rampage
- Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw