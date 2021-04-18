wrestling / News

Various News: Darby Allin Excited For TNT Title Match On Wednesday, Lexy Nair Talks With Evil Uno, Great O-Khan Explains Sitting On Opponents’ Heads

April 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Darby Allin

– In a post on Twitter, Darby Allin spoke about his match with Jungle Boy on Dynamite this Wednesday, noting that the risk of losing excites him.

He wrote: “I love the feeling of coming so close to loosing this championship it makes me feel alive. The harder the battle the greater the victory.

– AEW has posted a new video in which Lexy Nair talks with Evil Uno.

– In a post on Twitter, Great-O-Khan explained his move ‘Throne’, in which he sits on his opponent’s head.

He wrote: “The entire weight (110 kg) is applied to the face and neck to damage the respiratory organs, face, neck and spirit. If you look at Naito’s ugly face, you can imagine how much damage it will do. Anyway… Naito was the most comfortable to sit on.

