wrestling / News

Various News: Darby Allin Gets A New Tattoo, Lineup For WWE Main Event, Details On Tonight’s MLW Fusion

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Tattoo artist Caleb Morgan shared a video on Instagram showing off his work on a new tattoo for AEW wrestler Darby Allin. The art goes from his shoulder up to the left side of his head. His new tattoo was visible when he appeared on Dynamite last night.

– Today’s WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:

* Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa
* Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: John Hennigan (c) vs. Willie Mack
* B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darby Allin, MLW: Fusion, WWE Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading