Various News: Darby Allin Puts Someone Through Table at Ludacris Concert, The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase 5 (Video)

– As noted, AEW star Darby Allin was in attendance and doing some skateboarding moves at a recent Ludacris concert. Here’s another clip Allin tweeted from the concert, showing him wrestling a guy and putting him through a table at the show:

Hoodlum hits zumiez next month! (Fuck this table) pic.twitter.com/saPd3VRfb9 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022

– The Nightmare Factory released its full Student Showcase #5 event. With an introduction by Cody Rhodes, the show features wrestling students from the Nightmare Factory working some of their first matches ever. You can check out that video below: