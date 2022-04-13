wrestling / News

Various News: Darby Allin Puts Someone Through Table at Ludacris Concert, The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase 5 (Video)

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– As noted, AEW star Darby Allin was in attendance and doing some skateboarding moves at a recent Ludacris concert. Here’s another clip Allin tweeted from the concert, showing him wrestling a guy and putting him through a table at the show:

– The Nightmare Factory released its full Student Showcase #5 event. With an introduction by Cody Rhodes, the show features wrestling students from the Nightmare Factory working some of their first matches ever. You can check out that video below:

