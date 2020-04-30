Various News: Darby Allin Reacts To Losing To Cody Again, ROH Streaming Classic Match Tonight, WWE Celebrates 40 Years of Make-A-Wish

– AEW has posted a video of Darby Allin following last night’s episode of Dynamite, in which he’s asked to react to losing to Cody in the TNT Championship tournament. Allin looks visibly upset and walks off without saying a word. This is the second time Allin has lost to Cody in their series of matches, following a draw in their first meeting.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE: Darby Allin doesn't advance to the finals To say @DarbyAllin is disappointed would be an understatement.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE: Darby Allin doesn't advance to the finals To say @DarbyAllin is disappointed would be an understatement.

– ROH will stream Mark Haskins vs. Silas Young from the War of the Worlds UK 2017 at 9 PM ET tonight on Youtube.

– WWE has a new video celebrating forty years of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on World Wish Day 2020.