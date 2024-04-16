wrestling / News

Various News: Dark Side of the Ring Preview on Chris Adams, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 later tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the full synopsis and a preview clip for “Chris Adams: The Gentleman and The Demon”:

CHRIS ADAMS: THE GENTLEMAN AND THE DEMON
‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams had the charm, prowess and instinct to become a wrestling sensation, but a violent relationship with alcohol led to a tragic end at the hands of a friend.

– NWA debuts a new episode of NWA Powerrr today on The CW TV App:

* NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals
* Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate
* The Fixers vs. Tim Storm and a mystery partner

This week on NWA Powerrr EC3 takes to the podium for the first time since winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75!

