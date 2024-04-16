– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 later tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the full synopsis and a preview clip for “Chris Adams: The Gentleman and The Demon”:

CHRIS ADAMS: THE GENTLEMAN AND THE DEMON

‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams had the charm, prowess and instinct to become a wrestling sensation, but a violent relationship with alcohol led to a tragic end at the hands of a friend.

Chris Adams was on path to greatness, but, as told by Iceman King Parsons, with that first brush with fame came new temptations that proved to be more challenging than any in-ring foe. “Chris Adams: The Gentleman and The Demon” premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/so4sZJGPt5 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 15, 2024

– NWA debuts a new episode of NWA Powerrr today on The CW TV App:

* NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Immortals

* Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate

* The Fixers vs. Tim Storm and a mystery partner

This week on NWA Powerrr EC3 takes to the podium for the first time since winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75!