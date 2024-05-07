wrestling / News

Various News: Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Finale Preview, Today’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

May 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– The Season 5 finale of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode, “Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince,” below. The finale debuts at 10:00 pm EST on VICE:

BLACK SATURDAY: THE RISE OF VINCE
The day that has gone down in infamy as the launch of Vince McMahon’s absolute takeover of the professional wrestling industry, Black Saturday changed wrestling forever.

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason
* AJ Francis vs. Bryan Idol
* NWA National Championship Match: Blake Troop vs. Thom Latimer vs. Paul Burchill vs. Zyon

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading