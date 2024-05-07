– The Season 5 finale of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode, “Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince,” below. The finale debuts at 10:00 pm EST on VICE:

BLACK SATURDAY: THE RISE OF VINCE

The day that has gone down in infamy as the launch of Vince McMahon’s absolute takeover of the professional wrestling industry, Black Saturday changed wrestling forever.

SEASON FINALE 🔥 Far more than the tale of one man's ambition of dominating the wrestling business, Black Saturday is the story of an epic behind the scenes showdown between titans of the industry. “Black Saturday: The Rise of Vince” premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/B7lJjUr4YQ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 2, 2024

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts today on The CW TV App. Here’s today’s lineup:

* EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

* AJ Francis vs. Bryan Idol

* NWA National Championship Match: Blake Troop vs. Thom Latimer vs. Paul Burchill vs. Zyon