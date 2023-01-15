wrestling / News

Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday

January 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Knock at the Cabin - still 2, Dave Bautista

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3.

Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”

– Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, celebrated her birthday today. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

