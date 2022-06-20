wrestling / News
Various News: Davey Richards Thanks MLW For Letting Him Appear At Slammiversary, Slammiversary DVD Up For Pre-Order, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs
– In a post on Twitter, Davey Richards thanked MLW for allowing him to appear on last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event. Richards joined the Impact originals (Nick Aldis, Frankie Kazarian and the Motor City Machine Guns) to defeat Honor No More.
He wrote: “Thanks goes to incredible companies like @IMPACTWRESTLING and @MLW for allowing me to compete tonight. A special thanks goes to my teammates at @TeamAmbitionSTL whom push me everyday to be a better wrestler.”
Thanks goes to incredible companies like @IMPACTWRESTLING and @MLW for allowing me to compete tonight. A special thanks goes to my teammates at @TeamAmbitionSTL whom push me everyday to be a better wrestler.
— 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) June 20, 2022
– Impact Wrestling is now accepting pre-orders for the Slammiversary DVD. They are also offering a new Matt Taven t-shirt.
– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Miz and Mrs.: “Mike’s end on “Dancing With the Stars” has its perks as he take’s advantage of Maryse’s sympathy.“
More Trending Stories
- Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary
- Mandy Rose in a White Bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related