Various News: Davey Richards Thanks MLW For Letting Him Appear At Slammiversary, Slammiversary DVD Up For Pre-Order, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Slammiversary Davey Richards Eddie Edwards Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Davey Richards thanked MLW for allowing him to appear on last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event. Richards joined the Impact originals (Nick Aldis, Frankie Kazarian and the Motor City Machine Guns) to defeat Honor No More.

He wrote: “Thanks goes to incredible companies like @IMPACTWRESTLING and @MLW for allowing me to compete tonight. A special thanks goes to my teammates at @TeamAmbitionSTL whom push me everyday to be a better wrestler.

– Impact Wrestling is now accepting pre-orders for the Slammiversary DVD. They are also offering a new Matt Taven t-shirt.

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Miz and Mrs.: “Mike’s end on “Dancing With the Stars” has its perks as he take’s advantage of Maryse’s sympathy.

