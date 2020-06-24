wrestling / News

Various News: Dax Harwood Didn’t Forget Cody’s Feelings On The Revival, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump, Blake Christian Set For Next GCW Show

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Revival The Revolt Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood FTR

– In a post on Twitter, Cody shared a memory of winning the ROH World title three years ago yesterday. FTR’s Dax Harwood sent a reply, noting that he hasn’t forgotten when Cody said “Fuck the Revival”.

Cody wrote: “3 years ago today – busted my lip but helped heal a broken heart. My first major title after setting out on my own path. From “undesirable to undeniable” started here. Privileged to be in NYC that night. Wonderful memory with @ringofhonor.

Harwood replied: “Yeah, I remember that….

– Blake Christian has been added to GCW’s upcoming July 4th show.

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will include Ricochet, Natalya and Lana.

Blake Christian, Cody, Dax Harwood, GCW, The Bump, Joseph Lee

