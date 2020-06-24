wrestling / News
Various News: Dax Harwood Didn’t Forget Cody’s Feelings On The Revival, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump, Blake Christian Set For Next GCW Show
– In a post on Twitter, Cody shared a memory of winning the ROH World title three years ago yesterday. FTR’s Dax Harwood sent a reply, noting that he hasn’t forgotten when Cody said “Fuck the Revival”.
Cody wrote: “3 years ago today – busted my lip but helped heal a broken heart. My first major title after setting out on my own path. From “undesirable to undeniable” started here. Privileged to be in NYC that night. Wonderful memory with @ringofhonor.”
Harwood replied: “Yeah, I remember that….”
Yeah, I remember that….
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 23, 2020
– Blake Christian has been added to GCW’s upcoming July 4th show.
Backyard Update
Just Added
KID GRAPPLE (Blake Christian) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July at Backyard Wrestling 2!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/R6jYFmY60d
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 23, 2020
– Next week’s episode of The Bump will include Ricochet, Natalya and Lana.
