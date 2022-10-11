Various News: Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral

wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral
– When asked by a fan on Twitter on who his dream opponents that he hasn’t wrestled yet were, FTR’s Dax Harwood listed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson:
Mox & Bryan https://t.co/HiOXJrZAQ4
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 10, 2022
– In a clip that’s gone viral on social media, an actual dog beat wrestler Psycho Mike at an indie wrestling event. you can watch a clip of the match and Psycho Mike’s comments below:
If wrestling is fake, then explain this: pic.twitter.com/eDbJW6dE3s
— Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) October 10, 2022
Well, I made it. https://t.co/Ft1JyuDyb9
— Mostly Psycho Sometimes Zombie Mike (@iAmPsychoMike) October 11, 2022