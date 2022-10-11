wrestling / News

Various News: Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FTR Dax Harwood AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– When asked by a fan on Twitter on who his dream opponents that he hasn’t wrestled yet were, FTR’s Dax Harwood listed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson:

– In a clip that’s gone viral on social media, an actual dog beat wrestler Psycho Mike at an indie wrestling event. you can watch a clip of the match and Psycho Mike’s comments below:

