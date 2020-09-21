Various News: Dax Harwood Open To Match With Motor City Machine Guns, Santana Still Buzzing Over Parking Lot Brawl, Nia Jax Wants To Fight Malcolm Bivens

– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood answered a fan question about a match between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns. Harwood said that he and Cash Wheeler would be open to the match if Impact Wrestling agreed to it. A match between FTR and The North was teased last month.

He wrote: “Tell their boss to call our boss. I’m all about the money, but more about the legacy.”

– Santana is still feeling great after the praise his Parking Lot Brawl with Ortiz against Best Friends received last week.

He wrote: “It’s Monday and I woke up STILL buzzing from last week…Before the grind, sacrifices, and “5 Stars”, I had my family who supported me endlessly. So I just want to take this time to say how truly blessed/thankful I am to have the support that I do. Thanks to EVERYONE who took the time to send out a message or give me a call. To be reminded of how many people out there truly support and believe in you, is humbling. From fans, friends, mentors, family…These are the moments we LIVE for! Let’s continue giving the world an escape.”

– Nia Jax wants to fight Malcolm Bivens, and he knows what he did.

