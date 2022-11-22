Various News: Dax Harwood Recalls FTR’s Rematch Against The Young Bucks, Chris Hamrick Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur at GCW Event, Bobby Lashley Interviewed by NBC10 Boston

– In a post on his Twitter account, Dax Harwood recalled FTR’s rematch against The Young Bucks that took place earlier this year on AEW Dynamite. FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Bucks in the matchup. Dax Harwood wrote the following on the match:

“Top 5 match of my career. Two of the greatest tag teams of a generation, trying to outwork & out-hustle each other to give the fans something special. I’ll always be proud of this one. This is when we realized the fans perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night.”

– Wrestler Chris Hamrick posted an apology on his Facebook account on his on-mic homophobic slur that he used over the weekend at the GCW Aura event. You can view his statement below:

Don’t know if anyone will read some or all of this, but it needs to be said. This weekend I did a stupid, harmful thing at GCW. I was a HEEL, and I called a fan an unkind word… But, it’s just a word, right?? I brought negative press to Brett Lauderdale and the entire GCW company, and for that, I am so so sorry. But, it’s just a word, right. I brought embarrassment to Jordan Oliver Jr. Who talked Brett into booking me, and I apologize for that. For the ones in my match, Jimmy LLoyd Marcus Mathers 1calledManders, Shane Mercer, a and Dustin Wheeler, I can’t express the sorrow I have for ruining the match before it even started I’m so stuck in my old school ways, I didn’t see what the big deal was.. Even as much as yesterday, I was thinking, I apologized , it’s over… It’s just a word Don’t really know if it was the character in me really believing that, but this morning, the human side of me came out, and realized, what a stupid useless thing to say… It’s just a word, right.. It is… Its a stupid, hurtful, nasty ass word, that NO ONE has the right to say..

This isn’t an apology to try to get back into GCW…. Love that group, always will Yesterday I told someone I didn’t want to wrestle in front of a crowd of fans from this generation, truth is….I don’t deserve to wrestle in front of them… 30 something years in the business, I just now realized it’s what you do IN the ring It’s just a word, a word that shouldn’t be used now or EVER To everyone I offended, I am truly sorry and embarrassed that my name will be affiliated with this forever!!!

Just know, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly truly sorry!!!!!

– NBC10 Boston interviewed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley ahead of this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event: