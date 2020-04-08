Various News: First Episode of DC All Star Games Featuring Xavier Woods, Asuka Eats Mexican Treats, New Stream From UpUpDownDown

– DC Comics has posted the first episode of DC Universe All Star Games to their YouTube channel, which features Xavier Woods.

The full first season is available on the DC Universe streaming service without a subscription and stars Woods, Freddie Prinze Jr., Vanessa Marshall, and Clare Grant, with Sam Whitwer as the Game Master leading them through a Breakfast Club-inspired scenario within the DC comic book universe. It is described as follows:

Set in the same 80s era as when the game was first published, the five participants role-play as a group of high schoolers stuck in Saturday detention. As they improv their way through a variety of situations familiar to fans of beloved movies from that time period, they soon discover their destinies as the world’s greatest super-heroes.

– Asuka posted a new video in which she eats some Mexican treats.

The video’s description reads: “I have been to Mexico several times. It was there when I participated in Dragomania hosted by Ultimo Dragon and in the WWE Mexico show. But I didn’t eat Mexican treats at that time. After WrestleMania, I took a break and tried Mexican treats. Seiko Alba’s golden Mario watch is very cute!!!”

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new Closed beta livestream video for Valorant.