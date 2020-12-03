wrestling / News

Various News: Demolition Offering Personalized ‘Demograms,’ GCW Streaming Full Acid Cup, ICW NHB Announces New Matchups

December 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Demolition

– Former WWE tag team champions Demolition (Ax & Smash) are now offering personalized “Demograms” through 80sWrestlingCon.com. Fans can order personalized video messages from the champions.

Demolition has also set up their own Instagram at @SearchandDestroyYou.

– GCW has announced that they are streaming the full Acid Cup 2 (both parts 1 and 2) on their YouTube channel for free, which you can see below:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced some new matchups this week. First up, Jeff Cannonball will face Neil Diamond Cutter at PitFighter X5 on December 12 in a Christmas Tree Deathmatch.

Also, Nolan Edward will face Brandon Kirk at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 9. That event is scheduled for January 9 at Port Richey, Florida.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Demolition, GCW, ICW No Holds Barred, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading