Various News: Demolition Offering Personalized ‘Demograms,’ GCW Streaming Full Acid Cup, ICW NHB Announces New Matchups
– Former WWE tag team champions Demolition (Ax & Smash) are now offering personalized “Demograms” through 80sWrestlingCon.com. Fans can order personalized video messages from the champions.
Demolition has also set up their own Instagram at @SearchandDestroyYou.
– GCW has announced that they are streaming the full Acid Cup 2 (both parts 1 and 2) on their YouTube channel for free, which you can see below:
We're doing a test run over on the GCW Youtube page right now.
GCW's Acid Cup 2 (Part 1 and 2) are streaming right now for FREE!
Watch (and subscribe):https://t.co/K4FwoDfo0x
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced some new matchups this week. First up, Jeff Cannonball will face Neil Diamond Cutter at PitFighter X5 on December 12 in a Christmas Tree Deathmatch.
Also, Nolan Edward will face Brandon Kirk at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 9. That event is scheduled for January 9 at Port Richey, Florida.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 👊
CHRISTMAS TREE DEATHMATCH 🎄
JEFF CANNONBALL vs
NEIL DIAMOND CUTTER 🎅
SATURDAY DECEMBER 12th #PFX5 at THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ🔥 8PM
TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/7PRWVJcE8P
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 2, 2020
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 👊
FUTURE IS HERE 🔥
NOLAN EDWARD vs
BRANDON KIRK w/KASEY KIRK ☠️
Saturday January 9th LIVE from PORT RICHEY FL 8PM Belltime 🔥 #NHB9
Tickets On Sale NOW- https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 👊
Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/PNWnKnNTlj
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 3, 2020
