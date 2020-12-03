Various News: Demolition Offering Personalized ‘Demograms,’ GCW Streaming Full Acid Cup, ICW NHB Announces New Matchups

– Former WWE tag team champions Demolition (Ax & Smash) are now offering personalized “Demograms” through 80sWrestlingCon.com. Fans can order personalized video messages from the champions.

Demolition has also set up their own Instagram at @SearchandDestroyYou.

– GCW has announced that they are streaming the full Acid Cup 2 (both parts 1 and 2) on their YouTube channel for free, which you can see below:

We're doing a test run over on the GCW Youtube page right now. GCW's Acid Cup 2 (Part 1 and 2) are streaming right now for FREE! Watch (and subscribe):https://t.co/K4FwoDfo0x — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced some new matchups this week. First up, Jeff Cannonball will face Neil Diamond Cutter at PitFighter X5 on December 12 in a Christmas Tree Deathmatch.

Also, Nolan Edward will face Brandon Kirk at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 9. That event is scheduled for January 9 at Port Richey, Florida.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 👊 CHRISTMAS TREE DEATHMATCH 🎄

JEFF CANNONBALL vs

NEIL DIAMOND CUTTER 🎅 SATURDAY DECEMBER 12th #PFX5 at THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ🔥 8PM TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT! Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/7PRWVJcE8P — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 2, 2020