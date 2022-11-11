wrestling / News

Various News: Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Get Married, Latest From Ronda on the Road, Xavier Woods Battles Jey Uso In Tekken

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: AEW

– Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married yesterday. Purrazzo shared a photo of the two post-wedding on Twitter.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in Tekken 7.

– Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog online.

