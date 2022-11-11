wrestling / News
Various News: Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Get Married, Latest From Ronda on the Road, Xavier Woods Battles Jey Uso In Tekken
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married yesterday. Purrazzo shared a photo of the two post-wedding on Twitter.
Good morning.
Love,
The Kupryks pic.twitter.com/aDHhCbcsW8
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 11, 2022
BRB, gonna go watch two beautiful people get married ❤️❤️ congrats @SteveMaclin & @DeonnaPurrazzo
🍾🎂 pic.twitter.com/ks395NGSTr
— Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) November 10, 2022
Congrats to @SteveMaclin & @DeonnaPurrazzo on getting married yesterday! pic.twitter.com/M1g5Ta6lKf
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 11, 2022
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in Tekken 7.
– Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog online.
