Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Taking Independent Bookings, Match Added To Tomorrow’s STARDOM Event, Big E’s Series Now On HBO Max

– Deonna Purrazzo announced that she is taking independent bookings for the first time in two years.

She wrote: “I’m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! [email protected]”

– Mayu Iwatami & Hana vs. Rina & Hina has been added STARDOM’s SENDAI PIT show tomorrow.

– The animated series Lazor Wulf, featuring Big E, is now available on HBO Max.