Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Taking Independent Bookings, Match Added To Tomorrow’s STARDOM Event, Big E’s Series Now On HBO Max

– Deonna Purrazzo announced that she is taking independent bookings for the first time in two years.

She wrote: “Iโ€™m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! [email protected]”

Iโ€™m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! ๐Ÿ˜ฏ๐Ÿ”ฅ Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿฝ [email protected] — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) September 4, 2020

– Mayu Iwatami & Hana vs. Rina & Hina has been added STARDOM’s SENDAI PIT show tomorrow.

Added to the 9.6 card at Sendai PIT! pic.twitter.com/g32xZ739iZ — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 1, 2020

– The animated series Lazor Wulf, featuring Big E, is now available on HBO Max.