Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Taking Independent Bookings, Match Added To Tomorrow’s STARDOM Event, Big E’s Series Now On HBO Max
September 5, 2020
– Deonna Purrazzo announced that she is taking independent bookings for the first time in two years.
She wrote: “I’m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! [email protected]”
I’m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! 😯🔥
Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! 👇🏽👇🏽
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) September 4, 2020
– Mayu Iwatami & Hana vs. Rina & Hina has been added STARDOM’s SENDAI PIT show tomorrow.
Added to the 9.6 card at Sendai PIT! pic.twitter.com/g32xZ739iZ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 1, 2020
– The animated series Lazor Wulf, featuring Big E, is now available on HBO Max.
