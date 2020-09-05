wrestling / News

Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Taking Independent Bookings, Match Added To Tomorrow’s STARDOM Event, Big E’s Series Now On HBO Max

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Deonna Purrazzo Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo announced that she is taking independent bookings for the first time in two years.

She wrote: “I’m taking Indie bookings for the first time in 2 YEARS! Where do you want to see me? Who do you want me to wrestle?! [email protected]

– Mayu Iwatami & Hana vs. Rina & Hina has been added STARDOM’s SENDAI PIT show tomorrow.

– The animated series Lazor Wulf, featuring Big E, is now available on HBO Max.

