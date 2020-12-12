wrestling / News
Various News: Details On Independent Content On WWE Network This Week, Rush’s Greatest Matches, Mark Briscoe and PCO Face First Test
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE added several independent wrestling shows to the WWE Network today, including The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans in PROGRESS, wXw Catch Grand Prix (Week 4), ICW Fight Club 149, and EVOLVE 138.
Available NOW on @WWENetwork:
➖ The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans in @ThisIs_Progress
➖ @wXwGermany Catch Grand Prix – Week 4
➖ @InsaneChampWres Fight Club 149
➖ @WWNEVOLVE 138 pic.twitter.com/YLChcRWNAM
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2020
– ROH posted a new video looking at Mark Briscoe and PCO facing their first test as a tag team.
– ROH is also looking at the best matches of ROH World Champion RUSH:
