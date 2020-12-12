wrestling / News

Various News: Details On Independent Content On WWE Network This Week, Rush’s Greatest Matches, Mark Briscoe and PCO Face First Test

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE added several independent wrestling shows to the WWE Network today, including The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans in PROGRESS, wXw Catch Grand Prix (Week 4), ICW Fight Club 149, and EVOLVE 138.

– ROH posted a new video looking at Mark Briscoe and PCO facing their first test as a tag team.

– ROH is also looking at the best matches of ROH World Champion RUSH:

