Various News: Details On Old TNA Events Airing On AXS TV In March, MLW To Get Promotion On DAZN Tonight

– AXS TV will continue to air on TNA events during March, with Bound for Glory 2011 on March 2 and Destination X 2012 on March 9. The card for Bound for Glory 2011 includes:

* TNA World Championship: Kurt Angle (c) vs. Bobby Roode

* No Disqualification: Sting vs. Hulk Hogan (if Sting wins, Dixie Carter regains control of TNA)

* Full Metal Mayhem: Rob Van Dam vs. Jerry Lynn

* Falls Count Anywhere: Bully Ray vs. Mr. Anderson

* TNA X Division Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs. Brian Kendrick

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Winter (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne

* I Quit Match: AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels

* Samoa Joe vs. Crimson vs. Matt Morgan.

The card for Destination X 2012 includes:

* TNA World Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Austin Aries

* Bound for Glory Series: Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe

* Last Man Standing: AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels

* Ultimate X for Vacant X Division Championship: Mason Andrews vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Zema Ion vs. Kenny King

* X Division Championship Tournament Semifinals: Mason Andrews vs. Kid Kash

* X Division Championship Tournament Semifinals: Kenny King vs. Douglas Williams

* X Division Championship Tournament Semifinals: Rashad Cameron vs. Sonjay Dutt

* X Division Championship Tournament Semifinals: Flip Cassanova vs. Zema Ion

* Winner Advances To Semifinals: Mason Andrews vs. Lars Only vs. Dakota Darsow vs. Rubix

– MLW will get some cross-promotion tonight on DAZN when LA Park and Alexander Hammerstone are represented during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildrim boxing fight. LA Park wished Alvarez luck: