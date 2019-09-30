Various News: Details on Rush’s Death Before Dishonor Injury, Impact Invites Former Cubs Manager to Bound For Glory

– New details are available on the injury that kept Rush from competing at Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor Fallout tapings. Rush was announced on Sunday as being unable to compete at the tapings after suffering an unspecified injury in the match where he defeated Matt Taven for the ROH World Championship at the Friday PPV.

According to F4W Daily, Rush suffered an ankle injury while catching Matt Taven during a dive. It isn’t serious and he is not expected to miss any time beyond the Sunday taping, but ROH didn’t want to risk exposing the new champion to a situation where the injury could be aggravated.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Maddon, who managed the Chicago Cubs until Sunday, has been invited as a special manager for Bound For Glory on October 20th. Maddon guided the Cubs to their first World Series in 100 years in 2016 and it was announced on Sunday that he was parting ways with the team. Maddon, if he accepts (Impact says he hasn’t yet), will have a ringside seat for the 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match and offer managerial tips to the winner.