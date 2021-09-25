Various News: Details On Upcoming Episodes of Rhodes to the Top, Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes, AXS TV to Air Rebellion 2021

– Rhodes to the Top will debut on TNT this Wednesday after AEW Dynamite at 10 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis for the first episode: “Everything is About to Change – Inside the lives of professional wrestlers Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.”

And the second, which airs immediately after: “You Can’t Unsee This Sh** – Cody takea a big risk with an emotional live promo; Brandi and Cody are excitred to gave their first child on the way, but will their highly opinionated family and friends rain on Brandi’s baby shower?”

On October 6, two more episodes will air, called “Off the Rails” and “Double or Nothing.”

– This Thursday at 3:30 PM, AXS TV will air the 2020 Hard to Kill PPV. After Impact Wrestling, at 10 PM will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Frankie Kazarian. Another will air at 2 AM looking at ‘Tag Team Classics’.

On October 7, Impact in 60 will look at “Option C matches”. On October 8, it will look at early X Division matches.

– AXS TV Rebellion 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. It includes the following:

* Title vs. Title Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Partner Hand-Picked By Jazz

* Last Man Standing Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* *Violent by Design vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards

* Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers