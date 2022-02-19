wrestling / News
Various News: Details On Which Match Will Open Impact No Surrender, WWE Elimination Chamber Highlights, Today Show Covers Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok will be the first match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV. It will air during the Kickoff show on Youtube.
– Here are highlights from today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV:
– The TODAY show covered the news that The Undertaker is going into the WWE Hall of Fame, with a quote from Undertaker about how his mom used to worry about him during his wrestling career.
Pro wrestler The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year! @joefryer has all the details. pic.twitter.com/7RmU6aliXe
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Details On Backstage Perception of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW, His Relationship With The Elite, More
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After