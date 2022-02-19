Various News: Details On Which Match Will Open Impact No Surrender, WWE Elimination Chamber Highlights, Today Show Covers Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok will be the first match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender PPV. It will air during the Kickoff show on Youtube.

– Here are highlights from today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV:

– The TODAY show covered the news that The Undertaker is going into the WWE Hall of Fame, with a quote from Undertaker about how his mom used to worry about him during his wrestling career.