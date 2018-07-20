Various News: Details on Sienna’s Impact Departure, Ryback Appears in New Supplement Ad

– Sienna’s departure from Impact Wrestling happened a while ago, according to a new report. Squared Circle Sirens reports that the Knockout’s contract expired while she was injured, and that she had not re-signed with the promotion.

Sienna was hospitalized after the Impact taping in January with a blood clot in each lung. She hasn’t competed since.

– Ryback appears in a new video for a fat burner supplement known as Shell Shock. You can see the video below, which features the WWE alum clotheslining a large woman into a pool, after which a slim woman in a bikini emerges.