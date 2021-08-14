Various News: Dixie Carter Praises Christian Cage Winning Impact Title, NEW Wrestlefest 25 Lineup for Tonight

– Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted a tweet today on Christian Cage winning the Impact World title on last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Christian previously worked under Carter when he joined TNA in 2005 before leaving to go back to WWE in 2009.

Dixie Carter wrote on Christian Cage winning the title from Kenny Omega: “This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these type of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain”

– Northeast Wrestling presents Wrestlefest 25 tonight in Poughkeepsie, New York. The event will be held at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center. Here’s the scheduled lineup for tonight:

* AEW’s Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, QT Marshall, Eddie Kingston, & Paul Wight to appear

* Casket Match: Jerry Lawler vs. NZO

* NEW Champion Dan Maff vs. Manscout Jake Manning

* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol

* Tay Conti vs. Megan Bayne

* Matt Hardy vs. Brian Anthony

* Poughkeepsie Street Fight: Dutch vs. Hale Collins

* WWE Hall of Famers Rock N’ Roll Express to appear

* Private Party vs. The Graysons vs. Waves & Curls

* Also appearing NEW Live Champion Keith Youngblood and more.