Various News: DJZ to Make MLW Debut in December, Preview For Today’s NXT UK Shows

– MLW has announced that DJZ will make his Major League Wrestling debut December 13 and 14 in Miami. Here is the announcement…

DJZ TO LIGHT UP MIAMI DEC 13 & 14: The middleweight division is just got triggered. DJZ is heading to South Beach where he will make his Major League Wrestling debut December 13 and 14.

Wrestler and Electronica DJ, the filipino free-styling pro wrestler is an accomplished middleweight having competed all over the world. From Japan to Mexico, where DJZ most recently competed for AAA, DJZ impresses fans with a one-of-a-kind illuminating experience.

Employing moves such as the 630º senton, the Filipino Destroyer and the ZDT, opponents never know what to expect when they encounter DJZ’s rapid-fire offense.

“DJZ has been everywhere and represents that MLW hybrid wrestling spirit we look for in our athletes,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW will be revealing his opponents for both nights in the coming days.

– Here is what is set for today’s NXT UK episodes.

* 3PM ET Episode: WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin.

* 3PM ET Episode: Millie McKenzie & Xia Brookside vs. Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly.

* 4PM ET Episode: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm to crown the first WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion.