Various News: Dolph Ziggler Wants Scott Steiner In 2022 Hall of Fame, Kenny Omega Jokes About HOF Snub, WWE Releases Entire Molly Holly Speech
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who should be the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Dolph Ziggler replied with a photo of Scott Steiner.
https://t.co/Pdij9W1gXY pic.twitter.com/GGfUlKNX52
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 7, 2021
– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega joked about getting snubbed for the WWE Hall of Fame, without mentioning them directly.
He wrote: “Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here?”
Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here?
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 7, 2021
– WWE has released a video with Molly Holly giving her entire speech for the WWE Hall of Fame. She was inducted last night.
