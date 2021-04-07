Various News: Dolph Ziggler Wants Scott Steiner In 2022 Hall of Fame, Kenny Omega Jokes About HOF Snub, WWE Releases Entire Molly Holly Speech

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans who should be the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Dolph Ziggler replied with a photo of Scott Steiner.

– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega joked about getting snubbed for the WWE Hall of Fame, without mentioning them directly.

He wrote: “Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here?”

– WWE has released a video with Molly Holly giving her entire speech for the WWE Hall of Fame. She was inducted last night.