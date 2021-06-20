Various News: Dominic Garrini Announces He’s Taking Time Off Due To Injury, Gail Kim Comments On Impact’s Anniversary, Top 10 Moments From WWE Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Dominic Garrini revealed that he will be out of action for the month due to an injury.

He wrote: “So I want to announce it before people start seeing it online, and matches/appearances I’ve been announced for change, but my match tonight at AIW will be my last for the next month. I have an injury that will keep me out of the ring for a hopefully short period of time. I plan to attack this and comeback stronger than ever. I want to thank, and for you all to continue to support, indie wrestling, IWTV, and everyone that has given me a chance. I will be back and better than ever.”

– Gail Kim posted to Twitter to comment on the 19th anniversary of Impact Wrestling.

She wrote: “Wow congrats! 19 years and counting…”

