– WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be the in-studio guest on next week’s WWE’s The Bump
– Late comedian and WWE Hall of Famer Andy Kaufman is finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. Variety is livestreaming the ceremony honoring Kaufman, which you can view below:
– UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
