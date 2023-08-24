wrestling / News

Various News: Dominik Mysterio Set for WWE’s The Bump Next Week, Andy Kaufman Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Pat Miltetich Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Great American Bash Dominik Mysterio Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be the in-studio guest on next week’s WWE’s The Bump

– Late comedian and WWE Hall of Famer Andy Kaufman is finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. Variety is livestreaming the ceremony honoring Kaufman, which you can view below:

– UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

