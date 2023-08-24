– WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be the in-studio guest on next week’s WWE’s The Bump

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET MYSTERIOOOOOO 🔥😈 "Dirty" @DomMysterio35 joins us IN-STUDIO next week for #WWETheBump! Got questions for Dom Dom? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/WyUW7ZanXI — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 24, 2023

– Late comedian and WWE Hall of Famer Andy Kaufman is finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. Variety is livestreaming the ceremony honoring Kaufman, which you can view below:

– UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: